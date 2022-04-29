Avera Medical Minute
Fresh Faces Art Show helps feed those in need

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A special art show in Sioux Falls is serving more than one purpose.

The Fresh Faces event took place at Epicosity in downtown Sioux Falls on April 22. Each artist is pledging a donation to the banquet which helps feed those in need in Sioux Falls.

Organizers say they’re excited to give back to the community and show off their artwork.

“Anytime you can inspire somebody to get into a field in which you can bring so much passion and so much of yourself that is put into all the work that we do, we love to inspire more people to be artists and to be graphic designers, and bring more people into the space,” said Epicosity CEO, Eric Sivertsen.

