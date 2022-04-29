Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Noah Freidel headed to James Madison

The former Jackrabbit standout will be headed to James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Noah Freidel has found his new home after three years with South Dakota State. The former Jackrabbit standout will be headed to James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Freidel was the Summit League Freshman of the Year and an All-Summit League Honorable mention. Freidel spent the last three season with the Jacks. The James Madison Dukes will be moving to the Sun Belt conference next year.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
“It’s horrible. We’re losing more staff than we can hire. They’re shutting down activities on...
Staffing crisis cancels showers, activities at South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls
South Dakota highway patrol surrounding the Bandido's clubhouse after executing a search warrant
South Dakota law enforcement executes search warrant at the Bandidos Motorcycle Clubhouse
Hy-Vee sign (file)
Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail
Community members have set up a memorial for Michelle McPeek near one of the entrances to Upena...
Mother left ‘unrecognizable’ after son beat her to death, police say

Latest News

Noah Freidel headed to James Madison
Fargo Force head coach, and former Aberdeen Wings head coach Scott Langer is out of the job...
Scott Langer out as Fargo Force head coach after one season
Scott Langer out as Fargo Force head coach after one season
The Aberdeen Wings have started hot in the NAHL Robertson Cup playoffs. The Wings have opened...
Aberdeen Wings making strong push in Robertson Cup playoffs