Noah Freidel headed to James Madison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Noah Freidel has found his new home after three years with South Dakota State. The former Jackrabbit standout will be headed to James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Freidel was the Summit League Freshman of the Year and an All-Summit League Honorable mention. Freidel spent the last three season with the Jacks. The James Madison Dukes will be moving to the Sun Belt conference next year.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.