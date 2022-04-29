Old Dominion to perform at Sioux Empire Fair
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A big name in country music is set perform at the 2022 Sioux Empire Fair.
Old Dominion will perform Friday, August 5 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, fair organized announced Friday.
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Ryan Griffin will also perform that night.
Tickets for the show start at $41, and go on sale May 26.
Old Dominion was previously slated to play at the Sioux Empire twice, but both shows were canceled. Their 2020 performance was shuttered over COVID-19 concerns, and their 2021 show was rained out.
