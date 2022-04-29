Party for the Planet focuses on animal conservation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Animal conservation is the focal point of Party for the Planet at the Great Plains Zoo on Saturday.

“Party for the Planet this year is focusing on pollinators and songbirds,” Denise DePaulo said, the director of Public Relations and engagement for the Great Plains Zoo.

Songbirds face unique challenges that affect their population, such as striking glass windows, threats from domestic cats as well as habitat loss. These are birds that we see in our everyday lives.

“Some of them we really take for granted, but there was a time when we took passenger pigeons and other birds that are now extinct for granted, and we don’t want to fall into those same traps,” DePaulo said

This is why they’ve designated a bird feeder craft section.

“Gusts are welcome to make their own birdfeeder craft out of twine or raffia and cheerios. This will help to feed those native songbirds,” DePaulo said.

To truly tell the story of conservation you have to move beyond pollinators such as birds and butterflies and move to mammals such as the American bison.

“They were hunted nearly to the brink of extinction in the late 1800s and early 1900s, and because of the Bronx Zoo, a small herd has become a much larger herd of bison that have been released throughout the United States. A lot of the bison that we see today are descendants of that original small herd at the Bronx Zoo,” DePaulo said.

The bison’s conservation, as well as some other animals, will be the focal point of keeper chats.

“We have red foxes who were orphaned as kits because their mother was killed and they were brought as small babies to our zoo. They were raised by our keeps and they’ve lived great long lives here,” DePaulo said.

Red wolves will also be discussed in those keeper chats.

“They are hunted nearly to extinction and they’re facing really significant habitat loss,” DePaulo said.

The hope is people leave Party for the Planet with more knowledge about the animals at the Zoo and what can be done for their conservation.

“By bringing people in for events like this they’ll not only see some of those species up close but they’re able to get some of that information so they’re able to go home and make a difference in their own backyard,” DePaulo said.

All the activities are free with a paid zoo admission. Party for the Planet will take place rain or shine.

