Police: Man said he was selling an item then attempted to rob and shot the buyer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported shots were fired at what was supposed to be a private exchange of goods.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Thursday night around 10:40 p.m., two men arranged to meet in northeast Sioux Falls so that one person could buy something from the other. During the meeting, the seller pulled out a gun and threatened the buyer, demanding cash. The buyer was shot in the hand, and he ran into the nearby store asking someone to call the police. The suspect left the scene and has not been found.

The victim, a 23-year-old male from Sioux Falls, was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury officials say. Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.