Rain Likely this Weekend

By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Rain is developing and moving into the region and will continue to do so as our Friday rolls on. The rain will spread from west to east through the day. The eastern parts of the area will see rain start later this evening. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60. The wind will start to pick up a little bit. Rain will continue overnight into tomorrow.

Rain will continue throughout a majority of the day Saturday and even linger on Sunday as it slowly tapers off from west to east. When all is said and done, parts of central and western South Dakota could see around 1 to 2 inches of beneficial rainfall. Some isolated totals of over 2 inches will be possible as well. It’ll be a steady rain, so it’s not going to be causing flooding problems. Another positive thing is that the severe weather threat is fairly low.

We’re tracking additional chances for rainfall heading into next week. As the area of low pressure finally leaves the region on Sunday night, another quick moving system will skirt along and south of I-90 bringing more rain chances. A cold front will quickly sweep through on Tuesday which will bring rain chances in central and western South Dakota on Tuesday and move east that night.

Temperatures will remain below average for much of next week. We should be in the lower to mid 60s for highs and we’ll still be in the 50s for highs next week. We’ll finally get back to the 60s by the end of next week.

