SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re continuing to track an area of low pressure which is bringing with it scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the region.

Similar to what portions of southwestern Minnesota along with areas near Brookings and Yankton saw last night, some isolated severe storms will be possible tonight. The better chances for severe weather will be in central and southern Nebraska. The main risk for severe weather, similar to what we saw last night, would be for quarter sized hail. The tornado threat will be staying off to our south once again.

Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off again throughout the day Saturday. We won’t have to deal with any risk for severe weather on Saturday. The wind will be ramping up which is why the National Weather Service has issued some Wind Advisories across central and western South Dakota for Saturday. Wind gusts in these areas will be over 45 mph throughout the afternoon. The rain will continue into Saturday night as the area of low pressure finally begins to exit.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy for much of the region, but there will be some sunshine returning in Pierre and points west as the wind remains breezy. Feels Like temperatures on Sunday will be in the 30′s and 40′s. We’re not done with rain chances yet as there will be more returning for the start of next week and continue through mid-week which will keep our temperatures cooler than normal - highs will only be in the 50′s with the 60′s coming back by the end of next week.

