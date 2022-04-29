Scott Langer out as Fargo Force head coach after one season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fargo Force head coach, and former Aberdeen Wings head coach Scott Langer is out of the job after just one season.

Langer finished this season with the Force with a .500 record, clinching the 5th seed in the Western Conference of the USHL.

Langer coached the Wings from 2016-2021. He helped the Wings win the Robertson Cup in 2019, and appeared in two championship games in 2017 and 2021.

