SF Roosevelt takes win over Harrisburg at Legion Field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg Tigers watched their game against Sioux Falls Roosevelt slip away early, and the Rough Riders go on to win at Legion Field 9-3.

Roosevelt scored on a double play by Marcus Philips in the first inning, and a single by Noah Goodroad in the second. The Rough Riders kept the scoring going in the 5th inning, as Jamie Legg drove in Philips, as Roosevelt would score three in the inning.

Ben Irsfeld earned the win for Roosevelt, allowing three hits and three runs over five and two-thirds innings. Irsfeld also tallied 11 strikeouts.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.