Sioux Area Metro to provide free rides for early voters

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Area Metro is offering free bus rides to help people to vote early in the Sioux Falls June primary election.

Early voters who need a ride can use Route 6 or Route 8 to vote on the 2nd floor of the Minnehaha County Administration Building through Monday, June 6. Free daily passes will be provided to any rider that uses one of the nearby bus stops at 5th Street and Minnesota Avenue who will be voting early, officials say.

A full route map is available at SiouxFalls.Org/SAM. SAM is also offering free rides to the Minnehaha County Administration Building for Paratransit riders who want to vote early.

