Sioux Falls City introduced as WSPL expansion team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s a new team in Sioux Falls, ready to represent a growing interest in women’s sports in the region. Thursday was the official introduction for the newest member of the Women’s Premier Soccer League team, Sioux Falls City FC.

Sioux Falls City will play in the Northern Conference of the WPSL. The league is an amateur league that typically has teams of recent high school graduates, or current or recent college players. The team’s ownership group said they wanted to bring a team like this to Sioux Falls as something that girls and young women in the city could look up to, and grow the game of women’s soccer.

“We don’t have a lot for women’s semi-professional and professional sports in this city. And that was really something that we wanted changed. Both of our families have girls, we have soccer players. And so, soccer is a passion that we both share,” said co-owner Melissa Nelson. “We want to create a brand. We want something that people recognize as Sioux Falls City. And it’s about empowering young girls and women. That’s really what we want to be about. And we’ll have our young women out in the community, so people will be able to see them out in action.”

“It was just time for something like that. We both have daughters that play. And it’s just important to give them something, and to give all of the girls something to look up to.” said co-owner Emily Thomas.

“People ask about expectations a lot, like what do you expect out of a team or out of the season. And it’s hard to really define any of that, because of course new, we’d be remissed to say we’d know. But in the same breath, I think the expectations are rooted in establishing a foundation of what Sioux Falls City represents.” said Head Coach Dale Weiler.

The teams first game is on the road in the Twin Cities on May 21. Their first home game will be on June 3rd at Bob Young Field. Nelson said season and game tickets are already available.

