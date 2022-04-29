Special guest Ryan Griffin joins Old Dominion at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Old Dominion and Ryan Griffin are set to perform at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on Friday, August 5 during the 83rd Annual Sioux Empire Fair.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 am. starting at $41 plus applicable fees. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for this date.

About Old Dominion

Since breaking onto the country music scene in 2014, Old Dominion — reigning two-time ACM and CMA Vocal Group of the Year— have notched seven No. 1s on country radio, surpassed one billion on-demand streams, singles “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart” and “Written in the Sand” earning Platinum certifications and “Hotel Key” earning a Gold, from their Gold-certified sophomore album Happy Endings.

“We went in there with whatever instruments we happened to own ourselves, we wrote, we recorded and that’s what we sounded like,” Tursi recalls of the band’s initial studio session for their highly anticipated new 12-track album, available now via RCA Records Nashville. “It was just honestly, so refreshing.”

The band has also headlined arenas and amphitheaters across the globe.

About Ryan Griffin

Already a hitmaker with a No.1 smash under his belt, Red Street Records Country singer-songwriter Ryan Griffin is poised for a Country breakout in 2022. With his new debut project, produced by Busbee (Maren Morris, Gwen Stefani), the Florida native adds the soul of R&B to the honest universality of Country, forging a mix of romantic fun landing somewhere between Keith Urban and Brian McKnight.

Growing up on his family’s farm and moving to Music City at the age of 17, Griffin made his first mark in 2016 as a co-writer of Kelsea Ballerini’s PLATINUM-certified No.1 single “Dibs.” Gaining heat on multiple platforms, Griffin has been featured as a SiriusXM Highway Find and racked up more than 15 million streams on Spotify alone with infectious tracks including “Going Going Gone,” “Down”, “One Prayer Left”, “Name On It” and “Right Here Right Now.” Recognized as one of Rolling Stone’s “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know,” he has opened massive concert dates for Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Old Dominion, and Cole Swindell.

