Special Olympics 24th annual Sioux Falls Polar Plunge to be held May 7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Special Olympics South Dakota invites community members and students to raise money and awareness by taking part in the annual Sioux Falls Polar Plunge to be held at J&L Harley-Davidson Saturday, May 7.

The weather may be warmer, but the water is always chilly for the Plungers.

On-site registration for the Polar Plunge will take place at J&L Harley-Davidson beginning at 11:00 a.m., with the Plunge beginning at 1:00 p.m. Additional details and advance registration are available at SOSD.Org/Polar-Plunge.

As the organization’s signature fundraiser for more than 20 years, the Polar Plunge directly benefits more than 2,750 Special Olympics athletes throughout South Dakota and plays a vital role in ensuring that an ever-growing number of children and adults with intellectual disabilities continue to benefit from no-cost participation in life-changing sports, health, education, and leadership programs.

Bringing together students and local supporters to raise money by “Freezin’ for a Reason,” the Sioux Falls Polar Plunge will be one of five plunge events to be held by Special Olympics South Dakota throughout 2022, officials say.

Students (K-12 and college) are asked to raise $50, while other participants raise a minimum of $100 in pledges before taking an icy dip to demonstrate their commitment to the cause, with incentives presented to those who go above and beyond in their fundraising. Plungers can register as individuals or gather friends, family members, co-workers, or others and register as a team. Supporters may also register as “Virtual Plungers” and raise money, then post their Plunge video to social media using #PlungeSD22.

“We, as the Law Enforcement Torch Run are always overwhelmed and amazed at the outpouring of support Special Olympics South Dakota receives through our Polar Plunge events,” said Law Enforcement Torch Run South Dakota Director, Jim Smit. “Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest grassroots awareness and fundraising vehicle for Special Olympics, we are very fortunate to have people willing to jump into freezing water to show their support for our athletes.”

Spectators and guests are welcome throughout and can watch the festivities. According to a press release, to date, Polar Plunge events have raised more than $70,000 so far this year, in support of the organization’s year-round programs and events.

Authorities say Special Olympics South Dakota’s 2022 Polar Plunge is presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics South Dakota and is sponsored statewide by RPM Companies, Midco, J&L Harley-Davidson, Pioneer Bank & Trust, and Black Hills Harley-Davidson.

Visit SOSD.Org/Polar-Plunge to learn more about the Polar Plunge, view the full calendar of events, or register or donate in support of a participating individual or team.

