Two Men and a Truck to hold annual Movers For Moms campaign benefiting EMBE

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Mother’s Day, May 8, Two Men and a Truck work to benefit both moms in the region and their families by collecting donated clothes.

Two Men and a Truck are holding their annual movers for moms campaign to benefit EMBE Dress For Success Sioux Falls. The company has focused on women’s charities since it was founded in 1985.

The Sioux Falls branch’s campaign focuses on collecting clothing since going through clothes is something people do anyway when they move. So dresses and other clothes they don’t know what to do with can be donated.

For a list of all their donation drop-off locations, click here.

