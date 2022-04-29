Washington High senior competes in Poetry Out Loud National Semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After being named the 2022 South Dakota Poetry Out Loud champion, Washington High senior Hannah Dayaget now advances to the national semifinals. The competition will be broadcast on Sunday, May 1 beginning at 5:00 p.m. Central Time. Nine students will advance to the finals with a total of $50,000 in awards and school stipends on the line. The national champion will receive $20,000.

