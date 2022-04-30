20 STRIKEOUTS! SDSU’s Tori Kniesche makes history in no-hitter against St. Thomas

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tori Kniesche turned in the most dominant pitching performance in South Dakota State softball history by striking out 20 batters and throwing her second consecutive no-hitter as the Jackrabbits completed a Summit League series sweep with a 5-0 victory over St. Thomas Friday afternoon at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium.

The league-leading Jackrabbits notched their eighth consecutive win to improve to 34-10 overall and 15-2 in Summit play. St. Thomas dropped to 12-33 overall and 7-11 in league play.

A sophomore from Wayne, Nebraska, Kniesche tossed her third no-hitter of the season and fifth of her career, allowing only a walk to Christina Crawford in the second inning. The right-hander, who tied the then-school record with a 13-strikeout, no-hit performance to complete a doubleheader sweep on Thursday, fanned the side in every inning but the fifth on Friday, with the only ball to be put in play resulting in a foul out to third base.

Meanwhile, the SDSU offense put runs on the board in each of the first four innings, starting with a solo home run by Cylie Halvorson in the bottom of the first inning.

The Jackrabbits added two more runs in the second on a sacrifice fly by Brooke Dumont and a run-scoring infield single by Rozelyn Carrillo, who extended her school-record hitting streak to 21 games.

Halvorson added another solo shot in the third inning for her team-leading 15th round-tripper of the season, and Jocelyn Carrillo provided the final tally with a solo homer in the fourth.

UP NEXT

SDSU closes the regular season by hosting a three-game series May 6-7 against North Dakota. The series opens with a noon doubleheader on Friday.

NOTES

The Jackrabbits homered 12 times in the three-game series

Kniesche upped her season strikeout total to 206

Kniesche fired a seven-inning no-hitter for the first time in her career

Halvorson homered three times in the series to up her career total to 36

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.