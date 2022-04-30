Aberdeen newsroom moving to new location

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For years, Dakota News Now Aberdeen bureau reporters have worked out of the KABY building, but that all changes this summer.

Anyone who grew up in Aberdeen will recognize the KABY building on Fifth Avenue, which has a history of providing news in northeastern South Dakota that goes back for decades.

”KABY has been an integral part of the whole KSFY, KPRY, KABY grid going back almost fifty years,” said Jim Berman, General Manager of Dakota News Now.

It was once home to a full television station staff that produced daily newscasts from the studio.

”It’s a time capsule. Looking through the building, there’s a couple cameras, there’s an old Apple TUI monitor. I mean, there was just a lot of interesting stuff,” said Shaun O’Connell, owner of Labyrinth Films.

These days, it’s a lot of space for our one-person team in the Hub City, so Dakota News Now made the decision to sell the building this year.

”We just thought it was time to look at something new, to look at something perhaps we could be a little more centrally located downtown,” said Berman.

O’Connell has been a tenant in the building for several years. He is now the new owner.

”I saw the building as a potential hub for creative types in Aberdeen. So, I like the idea of hopefully inviting in people that also could use the studio, but are creative in terms of photography, music or audio editing,” said O’Connell.

He decided to rebrand the building with a new name: Studio A.

“I call it Studio A for a few different reasons. One, A for Aberdeen. A also being the first, and then KABY. So, all those things sort of mesh together,” said O’Connell.

Despite the decision to sell the building, continuing to be the only broadcast station with a bureau in Aberdeen was important for Dakota News Now.

“Aberdeen is such an important part of our viewing area. That audience is very important to us, just as Pierre is. We want to make sure we have a very visible presence there,” said Berman.

Dakota News Now will open our new bureau in the Blackstone Office Building in downtown Aberdeen.

”The location and the ability for our Aberdeen news reporter to go and do the things that she needs to do, the location couldn’t be any better,” said Berman.

Work will officially begin for Dakota News Now in the new space this summer.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.