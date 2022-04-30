Avera Medical Minute
‘I am worried’: Sharon Osbourne reveals husband Ozzy has COVID-19

Sharon Osbourne revealed that her husband Ozzy has COVID-19.
Sharon Osbourne revealed that her husband Ozzy has COVID-19.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Sharon Osbourne says she’s very worried for her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“The Talk UK,” Sharon Osbourne’s new talk show, shared a video on Thursday in which she tearfully shared the news that Ozzy Osbourne had tested positive.

She says she spoke to the rocker and he’s OK, but she’s flying home to him.

Ozzy Osbourne has had several health issues since 2019, including a fall, severe infection and being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

