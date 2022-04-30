Memorial Day travel expected to start busy summer season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Memorial Day travel last year was a step towards normalcy as many began to travel again. But already organizations are warning that this year’s Memorial Day travel will kick off a very busy summer for flights, hotels, and those on the road.

AAA expects this summer to be the rebound from the pandemic that many in the travel industry have been waiting for. The organization said they’ve seen reservations for flights, hotels, car rentals, and cruises jump by 122% over last year.

“We’re anticipating this to be the start of a very busy travel summer. There seems to be a lot of pent up demand from the last couple of years. A lot of people have not had a chance to get out and visit places and people that they want to visit over the past couple of years.” said AAA South Dakota spokesperson Shawn Steward.

Steward said they expect many to hit the road despite the increase in gas prices.

“Despite the high gas prices and the high costs of everything pretty much right now, we don’t see that as a drawback for most people.” said Steward.

The travel won’t be restricted to the Midwest either. The TSA is projecting that they will screen millions each day, and could reach even higher during peak times this summer.

“And when you consider that TSA as an agency now, and certainly a little bit lower during the pandemic, but now will screen over two million people on any given day. And we expect to see three million people screened over the course of this summer on some days.” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

Steward said that those still looking to lock down Memorial Day travel plans should do so as soon as possible. He also said that if some are having trouble will planning, that travel agents can help by taking some of the hassle out of going over all of the options, and help find cheaper prices.

“Let’s be real. There’s fewer flights available, fewer seats available. You’ve got to book early to get a seat for a destination that you want to go to, when you want to go.” said Steward.

