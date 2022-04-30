One person dead after car crash in southeastern Sioux Falls

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police responded to a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon in southeastern Sioux Falls and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency personnel was called to East Buckingham Street and South Southeastern Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. Investigators determined that an Alpha Romeo four-door sedan had been northbound on S. Southeastern approaching E. Buckingham Street when it collided with a Chevrolet Impala in the intersection.

The Impala contained a 78-year-old female, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Alpha Romeo was occupied by four juveniles, who reported no serious injuries. Seatbelts were worn by both drivers. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factored in the crash. However, investigators are working to establish whether speeding may have been a factor in one of the vehicles involved. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family. Charges for anyone involved are also currently pending completion of the investigation.

