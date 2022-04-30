Packers draft NDSU’s Christian Watson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former South Dakota State All-American running back Pierre Strong Jr. will likely hear his name called early on day three of the NFL Draft tomorrow.

His former rival at North Dakota State, Christian Watson, got the call early in Round Two on Friday night and will keep wearing green and yellow in the NFL after getting selected with the 34th overall pick by the Green Bay Packers.

An all-purpose threat in college, Watson will primarily try to fill some of the void left by Davante Adama at wide receiver after his trade to Las Vegas. He had 105 receptions for more than 2100 yards and 14 touchdowns in his four years at NDSU playing in the Bison’s primarily run-first offense.

Also of note, Montana State linebacker Troy Anderson, who had a big game against the Jacks in this year’s semifinals, went to Atlanta with the 58th overall pick in the second orund.

