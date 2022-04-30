Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Packers draft NDSU’s Christian Watson

SDSU’s Pierre Strong Jr. expected to go early on final day tomorrow
Taken in 2nd round
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former South Dakota State All-American running back Pierre Strong Jr. will likely hear his name called early on day three of the NFL Draft tomorrow.

His former rival at North Dakota State, Christian Watson, got the call early in Round Two on Friday night and will keep wearing green and yellow in the NFL after getting selected with the 34th overall pick by the Green Bay Packers.

An all-purpose threat in college, Watson will primarily try to fill some of the void left by Davante Adama at wide receiver after his trade to Las Vegas. He had 105 receptions for more than 2100 yards and 14 touchdowns in his four years at NDSU playing in the Bison’s primarily run-first offense.

Also of note, Montana State linebacker Troy Anderson, who had a big game against the Jacks in this year’s semifinals, went to Atlanta with the 58th overall pick in the second orund.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota highway patrol surrounding the Bandido's clubhouse after executing a search warrant
South Dakota law enforcement executes search warrant at the Bandidos Motorcycle Clubhouse
Sioux Falls Police responded to a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon in southeastern Sioux...
One person dead after car crash in southeastern Sioux Falls
Police: Sioux Falls man lost thousands to Excel Energy scammers
Francis D. Lange is facing three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder,...
Prosecutors weigh death penalty in South Dakota shooting that killed 3
“It’s horrible. We’re losing more staff than we can hire. They’re shutting down activities on...
Staffing crisis cancels showers, activities at South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Strikes out 20 in 5-0 no-hitter victory over St. Thomas
20 STRIKEOUTS! SDSU’s Tori Kniesche makes history in no-hitter against St. Thomas
Touchdown run during Sioux Falls' 50-47 overtime victory over Iowa
Storm stop Barnstormers in overtime
Jackrabbits look on during 8-3 loss to NDSU
Bison baseball gives NDSU first victory over an SDSU team this athletic year
Trojans fall 5-3 in first game of doubleheader
North Star-leading Bellevue sweeps Dakota State in season finale