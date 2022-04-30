Avera Medical Minute
Periods of Rain, Embedded Thunderstorms Today

Gusty Winds, Patchy Fog as Well
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
By Austin Haskins
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Our latest storm system has delivered when it comes to bringing us some much needed rainfall. The system will be slow-moving, so expect more rain to continue as we head into the last day of April.

TODAY: The latest storm system will slowly drift off to the northeast. Periods of rain will be likely throughout the day with a few thunderstorms mixed in as well. Winds will be gradually shifting from the east to the north and northwest as the system moves northeast and will become breezy to windy as it does so. Areas from Aberdeen to Huron to Yankton and points west are under a WIND ADVISORY with a HIGH WIND WARNING for Pierre, Chamberlain and Winner. This runs through 10 PM, so expect wind gusts as high as 50 mph in the advisory area and 60 mph in the warning area. There will be also be areas of fog as well. Highs will remain steady in the 40s and 50s.

TONIGHT: Rain showers will continue this evening along and east of the Missouri River but will gradually tapering off throughout the night. Areas in central and western South Dakota will see some clearing overnight. Winds remain blustery out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. Lows fall back into the mid 30s to low 40s.

RAIN FORECAST: Through Sunday morning, most areas should see at least another quarter to one inch of rain with isolated higher amounts where thunderstorms and/or heavier bands of rain set up.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies will prevail across the eastern hometowns for most of the day with a partly cloudy sky in central and western South Dakota. Skies will be mostly cloudy heading into Sunday night. Winds remain gusty out of the north and northwest at 15-25 mph, but will decrease to 5-15 mph Sunday night. Highs range from the 40s east to around 60 west. Lows fall back into the 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Another system will pass by to the south Monday, but will bring a chance for some light rain to areas along and south of I-90. We dry out with a mix of clouds and sunshine for Tuesday before a few lower troughs of pressure bring a chance of showers Wednesday and Thursday and also again late next weekend into the beginning of the following week. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Monday, but will level off in the mid 50s to low 60s Tuesday through Friday. Highs should top out in the mid 60s to low 70s next weekend.

