SDSU quarterback Chris Oladokun drafted by Steelers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several rounds after South Dakota State All-American running back Pierre Strong Jr. was selected in the NFL Draft his backfield partner last year, quarterback Chris Oladokun, found an NFL home as well.

Oladokun was selected on Saturday in the 7th round with the 241st overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the 241st pick in the #NFLDraft, we select QB Chris Oladokun. #SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/9gGCLwSVdX — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 30, 2022

After initially beginning his career at South Florida and then transferring to Samford, the Tampa native came to Brookings last year as a graduate transfer and almost immediately became the injury replacement for Mark Gronowski.

And Oladokun certainly made the most of his lone season, completing 62 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,164 yards and 25 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.

The Steelers took University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round on Thursday so Oladokun will likely look to compete for the third string job with veteran returners Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky.

