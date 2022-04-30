Storm stop Barnstormers in overtime

Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls wins seconds straight game 50-47
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 29, 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm were able to hold the Iowa Barnstormers to a field goal in overtime, then won the game 50-47 with a walkoff five yard Daniel Smith to Nate Chavious touchdown pass on Friday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Indoor Football League action.

The Storm improve to 4-3 after their second straight win.

Smith went 15-25 passing for 111 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Chavious was a dual threat, rushing 19 times for 95 yards and three scores while hauling in eight passes for 43 yards and the game winning touchdown.

Sioux Falls will be off next week before wrapping up their three game homestand on Saturday, May 14th, against the Frisco Fighters.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

