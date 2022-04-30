Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Todd Bouman’s son Aidan transferring from Iowa State to USD

Quarterback will have three years of eligibility for Coyotes
(KSFY)
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota is adding the son of former NFL signal caller to their quarterback room.

Aidan Bouman is transferring to Vermillion from Iowa State.

He’s the son of St. Cloud State alum and former NFL QB Todd Bouman. He played for the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, St. Louis Rams and Baltimore Ravens from 1997-2010.

After a standout prep career at Buffalo Minnesota, Aidan Bouman redshirted in 2020 and did not play for the Cyclones last year. He has three years of eligibility remaining for the Coyotes.

USD opens the 2022 season September 3rd at Kansas State.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police responded to a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon in southeastern Sioux...
One person dead after car crash in southeastern Sioux Falls
police lights
Police: Man said he was selling an item then attempted to rob and shot the buyer
City of Sioux Falls employees lose counseling services due to closure
Sioux Falls city employees lose counseling service due to closure
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
The pair chose the cash option or $66.9 million – the largest prize claimed so far under...
Couple playing lottery since first date wins millions 3 decades later

Latest News

Jackrabbit All-American Pierre Strong Jr. heading to the New England Patriots
Quarterback drafted in 7th round by Pittsburgh Steelers
SDSU quarterback Chris Oladokun drafted by Steelers
Strikes out 20 in 5-0 no-hitter victory over St. Thomas
20 STRIKEOUTS! SDSU’s Tori Kniesche makes history in no-hitter against St. Thomas
Touchdown run during Sioux Falls' 50-47 overtime victory over Iowa
Storm stop Barnstormers in overtime