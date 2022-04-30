Todd Bouman’s son Aidan transferring from Iowa State to USD

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota is adding the son of former NFL signal caller to their quarterback room.

Aidan Bouman is transferring to Vermillion from Iowa State.

He’s the son of St. Cloud State alum and former NFL QB Todd Bouman. He played for the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, St. Louis Rams and Baltimore Ravens from 1997-2010.

After a standout prep career at Buffalo Minnesota, Aidan Bouman redshirted in 2020 and did not play for the Cyclones last year. He has three years of eligibility remaining for the Coyotes.

USD opens the 2022 season September 3rd at Kansas State.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.