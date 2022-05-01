Jackrabbit All-American Pierre Strong Jr. heading to the New England Patriots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State has had a long line of great running backs, most recently including Zach Zenner who played several years in the NFL.

Pierre Strong Jr. may have been the best, and now he’ll get a shot to prove it on the sports’ biggest stage after getting picked by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the NFL Draft with the 127th overall pick on Saturday.

The Arkansas native is heading to a New England organization that already has a good history with South Dakota State thanks to the exploits of former Jackrabbit kicker Adam Vinatieri.

Unlike Vinatieri and Zenner, though, Strong was not only selected but also becomes the highest running back drafted in program history and for good reason. He is third in Jackrabbit history with 4,527 yards and fourth with 40 touchdown runs during an All-American career in Brookings.

And if Mac Jones isn’t cutting at quarterback, Pierre can pass a bit too! He went 9-9 in his SDSU career for 208 yards and threw six touchdown passes.

