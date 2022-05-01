Avera Medical Minute
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a wanted man.

32-year-old Chancellor Eagle Sr. is wanted for Aggravated Assault, Abuse of or Cruelty of a Minor, False Imprisonment, Child Support, and Violation of Parole.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (605) 367-4300, Crime Stoppers at (605) 367-7000 or use the P3 Tips App.

