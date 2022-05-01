Avera Medical Minute
Riders stay safe on the road

A line of motorcycles at the Basic Motorcycle Training class in Rapid City, South Dakota.
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - May is Motorcycle Awareness Month, in 2021 there were more than 525,000 riders that flocked to western South Dakota to show off their bikes during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. However, once the weather gets warm, you can be sure to hear the thundering of motorcycles in the Black Hills.

“Safety is our highest priority,” says Gina Suelflow a motorcycle training instructor for the South Dakota Safety Council.

Safety is what all motorcyclists learn when they take the Basic Rider Training Class. SouthDakotaRides.com says, about 70% of South Dakota’s total motorcycle fatalities occur during the summer months. The Basic Rider Training Class is for people who have never been on a motorcycle. The course teaches riders the best and safest way to enjoy the road.

“We want to teach them the right way, so they can enjoy motorcycling,” said, Suelflow.

The Black Hills offer bikers many miles to ride, but the roads need to be taken seriously. Gina says that even experienced riders learn something in the basics class, “Then we have the hills, lots of curves are really fun for motorcyclists, but they can be dangerous so that’s why we are working on safety.”

Being safe is always a top priority, but Gina says being an instructor has its perks too.

“It’s so rewarding to see all the students’ progress in such a short amount of time. We get them for you know, less than 18 hours. To take someone who has never been on a motorcycle before and put them through the skills exercises that we do and watch them progress,” said Suelflow.

Drivers and riders share the road, so it is important to always be aware of what or who is around you. Gina says, “Look twice, always look twice. Save a life.”

Visit https://www.southdakotasafetycouncil.org/motorcycle/, for more information on how to register for a motorcycle riding class.

