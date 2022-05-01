Avera Medical Minute
SD Board of Regents discussing alcohol sales on gameday

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota Board of Regents is deciding whether to expand alcohol sales at university events across the state.

This would involve sporting events that take place on campus.

Board of Regents CEO, Brian Maher says the topic was brought to the board by students.

“Several South Dakota State student brought the question forward to expand alcohol sales. Our board has discussed that again at a subsequent meeting and then will again likely at our June meeting,” said Board of Regents CEO, Brian Maher.

One of the students who spoke on behalf of expanding sales is SDSU student, Jonanthon Sundet who believes this is long overdue.

“Students will like it, having more energy in the student’s section, bringing more people to the stadium, and also being treated like adults,” said SDSU student, Jonanthon Sundet.

While certain groups can already purchase alcohol in designated parts of the stadium this would expand sales for the general public.

Sundet believes the move would actually make gameday safer.

“It will create a safer environment overall, but also they won’t have to go to a basement of a party to drink, they’ll be able to safely here instead of going somewhere else,” said Sundet.

While focused on football, the decision would extend to other sporting events as well, like basketball.

Maher says the board of regents is weighing the pros and cons.

“The board wants to make the right decision; they don’t want to make a fast decision and run the risk of it being the incorrect decision. Again, they’re doing their due diligence and putting together there and putting together their facts and will come to a solution,” said Maher.

The board of Regents say they should be coming to a decision by June.

