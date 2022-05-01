Several locals sign with NFL teams as undrafted free agents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After the NFL Draft concluded several locals looked to follow the professional path of Augustana alum CJ Ham and latch on with a team as an undrafted free agent.

outh Dakota linebacker Jack Cochrane signed with Kansas City. Cochrane had a monster senior season with 103 total tackles, two sacks and four interceptions.

SDSU safety Michael Griffin is heading to the Tennessee Titans. He transferred in from Southwest Minnesota State and picked off seven passes in three seasons for the Jacks.

Two more Jackrabbits signed undrafted free agent deals with offensive lineman Aron Johnson heading to Baltimore and defensive back Don Gardner off to Tampa Bay.

And USD defensive back Elijah Reed received a mini camp invitation from the New York Jets.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.