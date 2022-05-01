Avera Medical Minute
Several locals sign with NFL teams as undrafted free agents

Jack Cochrane & Michael Griffen among those to get NFL shots
Video features USD's Jack Cochrane & SDSU's Michael Griffin
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After the NFL Draft concluded several locals looked to follow the professional path of Augustana alum CJ Ham and latch on with a team as an undrafted free agent.

outh Dakota linebacker Jack Cochrane signed with Kansas City. Cochrane had a monster senior season with 103 total tackles, two sacks and four interceptions.

SDSU safety Michael Griffin is heading to the Tennessee Titans. He transferred in from Southwest Minnesota State and picked off seven passes in three seasons for the Jacks.

Two more Jackrabbits signed undrafted free agent deals with offensive lineman Aron Johnson heading to Baltimore and defensive back Don Gardner off to Tampa Bay.

And USD defensive back Elijah Reed received a mini camp invitation from the New York Jets.

