Sioux Falls wraps up practices with spring game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls Football Team culminated the spring practice with its annual Spring Game on a rainy and cold Saturday at Bob Young Field.

In the game, USF’s Defense edged the USF Offense, 14-13. The scoring included a TD pass from Tyler Schuster to Caleb Kennedy of six yards while Nicholas Hernandez made 39 and 31 yard field goals for the offense. The defense was led by Justin Mathieu with five tackles while Brady Crawford at three.

“Any day we can put Coo Football on display for our fans and recruits and cut our kids loose in a competitive environment is a great day. We accomplished that today and I was excited to see the plays that were made on both sides of the ball. We developed a lot of depth this spring session that we can and will put to use next fall,” said sixth year USF Head Football Coach Jon Anderson, whose squad is the defending NSIC South Divison champs. “Our base schemes were taught and repped and now can be built on going into next fall. I am pleased with this team right now and the progress we made together this spring.”

The Cougars, which opens at MSU Moorhead on Thursday, Sept. 1, will return 15 starters, including eight on offense and seven on defense, to a team that finished 8-3 a year ago and have 32 wins, and two playoff appearances since 2017.

Since joining the NSIC In 2012, the Cougars have earned four NCAA DII playoff with five DII postseason appearances. USF, which returns six All-NSIC performers, has the fourth longest run of winning seasons across all divisions of the NCAA with 27 consecutive campaigns.

Among USF’s returners is starting quarterback Adam Mullen, who as a freshman, was 199-of-302 for 2,103 yards with 16 TDs, 66 percent completion rate and a 137.24 rating.

USF also returns two-time All-NSIC and Harlon Hill candidate running back Thuro Reisdorfer, has recorded back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons. He led the NSIC in rushing at 111.5 yards per game and was second in the league with 10 TDs.

Reisdorfer has 11 career-rushing games and 2,260 career yards with 29 career TD (23 rushing). Moran returns as a first-team All-NSIC honoree and All-Region selection after being part of USF’s offense front that help USF rank 7th in DII and 2nd in the league by allowing just 0.73 sacks per game. He had an 85 percent grade and helped USF lead the league in rushing at 217.6 yards per game (18th nationally). Landon Freeman had a breakout year for USF as a sophomore with 827 yards and 10 TDs in earning second team All-NSIC honors. Jasper Parks was named second team All-NSIC with an 81 percent grade.

Defensive end Amaurii Grosskopf (two sacks, 15 tackles, three TFLs) and sophomore linebacker Cody Jantzen (55 tackles, 38 solos, 6 TFLs, sack and PBU) were named All-NSIC second team on a defense that led the NSIC in scoring defense for the second time in four years in 2021.

USF was fifth in the NSIC in total defense and has tanked top four in rushing defense in the NSIC in three of the past four years.

Click here for full 2022 Football Schedule.

Ticket information and more about the USF Cougars Athletics is available at www.usfcougars.com

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.