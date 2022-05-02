Avera Medical Minute
$500,000 in mosquito control grants available to South Dakota communities

Mosquito (file)
Mosquito (file)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials have announced a new round of funding to control mosquitoes is available to cities, counties, and tribes across the state.

The Department of Health on Monday announced local governments can now apply for $500,000 in grant funding as part of the effort to slow the spread of the West Nile Virus.

South Dakota’s first human case of West Nile Virus was reported in 2001, and since then, 2,671 cases have been identified, resulting in 47 deaths. Officials say since the virus first emerged, the state has provided millions of dollars in support of local control programs and worked with local partners to best identify and respond to virus spread.

Individual grants range from $500 to $20,000 and are to be used exclusively for local mosquito control programs. Grant awards will be based on the population of the applying jurisdiction and its number of human cases through the year 2021.

To apply for the WNV Prevention grant, all eligible South Dakota city, county, and tribal officials should complete that application located at http://westnile.sd.gov. All applications are due by June 1, and funding awards will be announced and available starting July 1.

