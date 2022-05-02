Bowdle Golf Club fundraiser up to $113,000 in 49th week

BOWDLE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Bowdle Golf Club is hosting a ‘Par the 9 of Clubs’ raffle fundraiser, which is in its 49th week. The total pot is up to more than $113,000.

Each week, participants can buy a raffle ticket for $5 each. If their ticket is drawn, they get a portion of the sales from that week and their chosen card selected from the board.

”If you buy a ticket for $5 and we draw your name out, you win 10% of the weekly sales just for getting your name drawn out. While we’re live, we open up the envelope and we show it live what card is in there,” said Jon Brockel, President of the Bowdle Golf Club.

Picking the envelope with the 9 of clubs would mean winning half of the total pot. With just five cards left, that means a chance at more than $57,000.

“Somebody is going to win, what I think, is going to be a life-changing amount of money at 50-some thousand dollars if they find that nine of clubs,” said Brockel.

Brockel said he didn’t expect the fundraiser to last this long, but it’s become more and more exciting each week.

”It didn’t go out and it didn’t go out, and then you get a little bit more excited. The pot is growing and you see the potential of what we’re going to be able to do out here with everybody’s help,” said Brockel.

The other half of the pot will be used toward the member-owned Bowdle Golf Course, which is in need of an update to its clubhouse that was build in 1982.

“The money would directly help the clubhouse to either remodel and expand into our screened-in porch, or potentially put up a new structure that would be bigger to handle all of the members that we have now,” said Brockel.

The golf course is a special place in Bowdle. The money for the fundraiser could mean creating a venue space for the community as well as expanding to fit the dozens of members it currently has.

”It’s kind of a hidden gem, because it’s not super busy. So, you can come here and play a round of relaxing golf and have a lot of fun on a challenging course,” said Brockel.

Tickets are available at Beadle Ford or the Red Eye Tavern in Bowdle, but anyone can play through the Bowdle Golf Venmo account (@bowdlegolf). Participants just need to note which card they would want picked if their ticket is drawn and watch the live stream of the drawings on the Bowdle Golf Course’s Facebook page.

The drawings take place every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Red Eye Tavern.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.