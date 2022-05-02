Driver injured, thousands of gallons of fertilizer spilled in semi rollover crash near Sinai

SINAI, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a semi-truck rollover in Brookings County left one person hurt and resulted in a chemical spill.

The crash took place Saturday morning roughly two miles south of Sinai, according to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a semi hauling liquid fertilizer left the road and rolled in the ditch. The driver of a the truck, a 61-year-old Sioux Falls man, was hospitalized. The extent of his injuries were not released.

Approximately half of the 5,000-gallon load of fertilizer was spilled onto the ground, authorities say. Damage to the truck and trailer was estimated at around $38,000, while the value of the load was around $20,000.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.