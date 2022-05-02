Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Driver injured, thousands of gallons of fertilizer spilled in semi rollover crash near Sinai

(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SINAI, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a semi-truck rollover in Brookings County left one person hurt and resulted in a chemical spill.

The crash took place Saturday morning roughly two miles south of Sinai, according to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a semi hauling liquid fertilizer left the road and rolled in the ditch. The driver of a the truck, a 61-year-old Sioux Falls man, was hospitalized. The extent of his injuries were not released.

Approximately half of the 5,000-gallon load of fertilizer was spilled onto the ground, authorities say. Damage to the truck and trailer was estimated at around $38,000, while the value of the load was around $20,000.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
Minnehaha County search for wanted man
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Sioux Falls Police responded to a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon in southeastern Sioux...
One person dead after car crash in southeastern Sioux Falls
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Kansas tornado generated 165 mph winds as it destroyed homes
Guests were seen jumping from balconies of a burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire...
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies

Latest News

Rudy Navarrete using his Tex-Mex cooking to help those in need
Rudy Navarrete using his Tex-Mex cooking to help those in need 4
Rudy Navarrete using his Tex-Mex cooking to help those in need
Rudy Navarrete using his Tex-Mex cooking to help those in need 3
Rudy Navarrete using his Tex-Mex cooking to help those in need
Rudy Navarrete using his Tex-Mex cooking to help those in need 2
Rudy Navarrete using his Tex-Mex cooking to help those in need
Rudy Navarrete using his Tex-Mex cooking to help those in need 1
Teacher Appreciation Week
Regional Teachers of the Year announced in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week