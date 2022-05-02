Farmers Union donates $125,000 to help victims of crisis in Ukraine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An agricultural organization with strong ties to South Dakota is making a large donation to assist victims of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

National Farmers Union and Farmers Union Enterprises, owned by the state Farmers Union organizations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana, are donating $125,000 to help those suffering following Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.

The contribution was directed through the World Food Program USA, the non-profit arm of the United Nations-affiliated World Food Program. The organization is currently on the ground in Ukraine providing critical food assistance to those impacted by the war.

“The war in Ukraine is devastating hundreds of thousands of families, driving them from their homes and into hunger,” said NFU President Rob Larew. “While the scope of the humanitarian crisis is immense, American family farmers and ranchers want to help in the best way we know how: to provide food and humanitarian aid to those around the world who need it.”

The Farmers Union announced the donation in a press release Monday, saying it was made possible thanks to significant financial support of Farmers Union-affiliated organizations.

