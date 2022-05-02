Avera Medical Minute
Garry & Mwenentanda named Mr. & Miss South Dakota Basketball 2022

De Smet & Washington college bound seniors honored as state’s top players
De Smet's Kalen Garry & Washington's Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2022 South Dakota Mr. and Miss Basketball award winners were announced today.

De Smet’s Kalen Garry is South Dakota’s Mr. Basketball after leading the Bulldogs to their second consecutive State B Championship. As a senior he averaged 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game and scored just under 2100 points in his prep career.

South Dakota’s Miss Basketball honor goes to Washington’s Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda. She averaged 18 points and eight boards per game last season.

Ndjakalenga will play her college basketball at Texas and Garry will play at South Dakota STate.

