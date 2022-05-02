Less wind, afternoon showers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll be mostly cloudy around the region through most of our Monday. There is a chance we could see a few showers slide through this afternoon. The best chance of rain will be along and south of I-90. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with the wind staying light today. We’ll keep a chance for a few showers in the south overnight with lows dipping into the 30s.

The clouds will clear out for Tuesday and that will help warm temperatures into the 60s around most of the region. We’re keeping our eyes on a chance of rain by Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures look to dip back into the 50s by Thursday thanks to those rain chances. The forecast looks a lot nicer for Friday. We’ll get the sunshine back and temperatures will warm back into the 60s.

The first half of the weekend is looking great! We’ll see a few clouds move through for Saturday, but we should jump into the 70s for highs. We’ll keep the 70s around for Sunday and early next week, but we’ll see chances for a few spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms across the region.

