Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Less wind, afternoon showers

Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll be mostly cloudy around the region through most of our Monday. There is a chance we could see a few showers slide through this afternoon. The best chance of rain will be along and south of I-90. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with the wind staying light today. We’ll keep a chance for a few showers in the south overnight with lows dipping into the 30s.

The clouds will clear out for Tuesday and that will help warm temperatures into the 60s around most of the region. We’re keeping our eyes on a chance of rain by Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures look to dip back into the 50s by Thursday thanks to those rain chances. The forecast looks a lot nicer for Friday. We’ll get the sunshine back and temperatures will warm back into the 60s.

The first half of the weekend is looking great! We’ll see a few clouds move through for Saturday, but we should jump into the 70s for highs. We’ll keep the 70s around for Sunday and early next week, but we’ll see chances for a few spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms across the region.

Dakota News Now weather page

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
Minnehaha County search for wanted man
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Sioux Falls Police responded to a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon in southeastern Sioux...
One person dead after car crash in southeastern Sioux Falls
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Kansas tornado generated 165 mph winds as it destroyed homes
Guests were seen jumping from balconies of a burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire...
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies

Latest News

Harrisburg community comes together with 'Out of Darkness' walk
Washington HS student wins national runner-up for original poem
Extra inning comeback highlights Augie softball sweep of Duluth
Augie baseball sweeps a pair from Sioux Falls