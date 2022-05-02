Madison Police become first in South Dakota to install advanced license plate readers

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Madison Police Department announced Monday that it has partnered with Flock Safety, a public safety operating system that brings together communities and law enforcement to solve and reduce crime.

Authorities say Madison PD will be installing Flock Safety automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras in strategic areas around the city in the pursuit of proactive and reactive crime-fighting.

Flock Safety ALPR cameras help law enforcement investigate crime by providing objective evidence – license plates and vehicle details. According to the International Association of Chiefs of Police, 7 in 10 crimes are committed with the use of a vehicle.

To proactively prevent crime from occurring in Madison, the cameras also send a real-time alert to law enforcement when a stolen car or known wanted suspect from a state or national crime database enters the jurisdiction. Real-time alerts are also activated if a vehicle associated with a missing person in an AMBER or Silver Alert is detected, officials say.

Flock Safety cameras do not record speed or utilize facial recognition. The Madison Police Department said they will maintain an updated policy around the usage of the ALPR system. The data is never sold or shared with third parties and is deleted automatically after 30 days on a rolling basis to protect citizens’ privacy.

“The vision of the Madison Police Department is to enhance safety and security through police services, which reflect our compassion for the quality of life for all citizens,” said Madison Police Chief, Justin Meyer. “The MPD believes that with the Flock Safety cameras it will greatly improve our ability in not only solving crimes but preventing crime, in turn making Madison a safer place for all.”

Flock Safety cameras are in use in over 1,500 cities across 40 states, and the company works with over 1,200 police departments. Communities using the Flock Safety system report crime reductions of up to 70%.

“At Flock Safety, we know that the path to a safe community is through building strong bonds between police departments and the citizens they pledge to protect,” said CEO and Co-Founder of Flock Safety, Garrett Langley. “We’re proud to partner with community-focused agencies like the Madison Police Department to help them in the pursuit of public safety.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.