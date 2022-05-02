New I-29 interchange coming to Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A large road construction project has kicked off in Brookings.

The city, along with the DOT and other partners are working to build a new interchange on I-29.

Brookings Mayor Ope Niemeyer says the project was funded though different contributions.

“It’s the perfect example of public and private partnerships, we have the county, we have the city, we have the U.S government and we also have a private individual. It is going to be a benefit for the city of Brookings,” said Brookings Mayor, Ope Niemeyer.

The interchange will be near Edgebrook Golf Course.

Because the golf course is funded by a federal grant, Edgebrook clubhouse manager Gary Moen says, there wouldn’t be much impact on the course’s aesthetics.

“There plan was from the beginning to try to avoid anything on the golf course, and I think they’ve done a really good job of that. It’s going to border 3 or 4 holes on the Southside of the course so it’s going to have a little bit of an effect on number 4, said Gary Moen, Edgebrook clubhouse manager.

Niemeyer believes this is the perfect location for the interchange due to expansion on that side of town.

“As our development is all going South right now, pretty much all of the building projects are done in that area, with residential building up that way there will probably be some businesses that will spur up. I expect a convenient store to be on that corner,” said Niemeyer.

Among those that could benefit from the interchange would be those living or working in that area.

“I think it’s going to have a big impact on people living on this side of town, especially the ones that work at Daktronics and across the interstate. They can jst take the 20th street exit and go over there.”

For more information on the project, you can follow the links at:

https://www.20thstinterchange.com

