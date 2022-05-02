Rudy Navarrete using his Tex-Mex cooking to help those in need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the past several years, Rudy Navarrete has been using his food to help give back to those in need.

“If we can give up some of our wants for others’ needs, everybody wins,” Navarrete said.

Navarrete’s journey began with his grandmother, who in 1970 opened Navarette’s in Sioux City Iowa.

“She introduce Tex-Mex food to the area and that was before Taco Bell, Taco Johns so it was a way to take care of herself and her kids,” Navarrete said.

His grandma inspired him.

“Since I was about 15 or so, I wanted to have my own restaurant,” Navarrete said.

In 2018 his dream came true, and things were going well before the pandemic hit.

“I knew I wasn’t established enough to do carryout for the sales I need. So I knew the longer I stayed open the more money I was going to lose and fortunately I sold the building,” Navarrete said.

This all led to him getting the taco bus.

“Which helps me be mobile, you got to figure there’s like seven months in a year I can have this out and about,” Navarrete said.

Rudy continues to cater events at several locations, including the Brandon VFW and Severance Brewing Company.

“That was a fundraiser and then they said, hey this is pretty cool you want to come back. I said yeah I have Thursday available let’s do it and we’ve been doing that since December,” Navarrete said.

Some of the fundraisers Rudy has been involved with include an annual shoe drive, and a free haircut drive for kids, he expects there will be more down the road.

“That what I feel my purpose is, to give back, to serve others because I’ve been given so much throughout the years,” Navarrete said.

Navarrete says it’s special to use something he does well to help out those who are less fortunate.

“Food is a good way to segway into helping others and to have the food to be able to do it that most people enjoy, it’s pretty sweet,” Navarrete said.

He hopes to one day have a brick and mortar again with the concept of Tex-Mex express.

If you’re interested in seeing more about Rudy’s upcoming fundraiser or just seeing where the bus will be parked for the day you can follow him on Facebook.

