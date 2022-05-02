Avera Medical Minute
Sales and property tax refund program open to senior citizens and citizens with disabilities

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota senior citizens and citizens with disabilities have until July 1 to apply for sales or property tax refunds under South Dakota’s Tax Refund Program.

According to officials, under the program, certain individuals are able to receive a portion of the sales or property taxes they paid from the previous year if they meet the eligibility requirements.

To be eligible for the sales tax refund, individuals must meet the following qualifications:

  • Have incomes of less than $13,653.00 for a single-member household (only one individual in the household) or less than $18,465.00 for a multiple-member household
  • Be a South Dakota resident during all of 2021
  • Be 65 years of age on or before January 1, 2021, or disabled anytime during 2021

To be eligible for the property tax refund on their home, individuals must meet the sales tax requirements above along with the following qualifications:

  • Owned the house they are currently living in for at least 3 years
  • Owned their house for fewer than 3 years, but have been a South Dakota resident for 5 years or more

Deadline to apply for the program is July 1, 2022, and applications must be submitted by mail to the Tax Refund Office, 445 E Capitol Ave, Pierre, SD 57501-3185.

Applications are available at local county treasurer offices and on the Department of Revenue’s website at DOR.SD.Gov.

For additional information on the tax refund program or other tax relief programs, please contact the Department of Revenue at 1-800-829-9188.

