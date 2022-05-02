Avera Medical Minute
Search ongoing for murder suspect, officer who left jail

An inmate and a correctional officer have gone missing in Alabama. (Source: WAFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — The search continued Monday for a missing Alabama inmate and a corrections officer who disappeared after leaving a county jail.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information.

The inmate, Casey Cole White, 38, was scheduled for a trial next month on a capital murder charge.

Deputy Vicky White told co-workers she was taking the inmate to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation, but the sheriff said no such evaluation was scheduled.

Vicky White’s mother told WAAY that she is in shock and scared for her daughter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

