Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls building permits on pace to value $1.5 billion in 2022

Since the start of the year, the city of Sioux Falls has issued more than 2,000 building...
Since the start of the year, the city of Sioux Falls has issued more than 2,000 building permits, totaling a value of more than $540 million.(Dakota News Now)
By Scott Engen
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls continues to grow. In fact, the value of permits granted by the city is shattering records this year.

In 2021, the city’s building permit value topped a billion dollars for the first time. That trend seems to have carried over.

Since the start of the year, the City of Sioux Falls has issued more than 2,000 building permits, totaling a value of more than $540 million.

Butch Warrington, the Chief Building Official for the city of Sioux Falls, says ten years ago, that would have been a record number for the entire year.

“We’re increasing a lot, that’s what it is. We’ve had a lot of steady growth for a long time now, and in the last ten years it seems like we only missed a record one year,” Warrington said.

If the current rate stays on pace the city would surpass $1.5 billion by year-end.

“It’s a fun time right now, to get everything issued, reviewed, and get it going,” Warrington said.

About 68% of the value is found in new commercial buildings, which include apartments.

This is no surprise to Jake Quasney, the Chief Operating Officer for Lloyd Companies.

“We’re growing, as it compares to other cities throughout the Midwest, and that housing growth is going to continue to be a demand,” Quasney said.

Lloyd Companies has their name on several of these projects. Their largest, the Sioux Steel District, will eventually be a multi-use property.

After some delays because of the pandemic, the project is now on schedule.

“There are plenty of challenges that came through, COVID, supply chain, all that sort of stuff, but the team has done a really good job of tackling those things, and right now we’re on track to deliver it next year,” Quasney said.

He’s referring to phase one, which is the office space and parking ramp. The accompanying apartment complex and hotel will be completed in 2024.

Quasney says major construction projects, like the Steel District, will continue as Sioux Falls booms.

“Sioux Falls is a great place to do business,” Quasney said. “It’s got real growth, none of this is really fabricated, there are jobs, there are people, and people want to be here.”

The commercial apartment permits given out this year by the city will account for 1,100 apartment units. That’s over 300 more than all of last year.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
Minnehaha County search for wanted man
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls police investigating fatal scooter crash
Guests were seen jumping from balconies of a burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire...
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies
Sioux Falls Police responded to a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon in southeastern Sioux...
One person dead after car crash in southeastern Sioux Falls

Latest News

Madison Police become first in South Dakota to install advanced license plate readers
Governor Kristi Noem holds a town hall in Mobridge (file)
South Dakota “Government Accountability Board” pushes forward with Noem complaints
Mosquito (file)
$500,000 in mosquito control grants available to South Dakota communities
Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls police investigating fatal scooter crash