Sioux Falls police investigating fatal scooter crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a crash involving a scooter in southern Sioux Falls.

The crash happened Sunday around 5:30 p.m. on E. 70th Street a few blocks from the intersection of 69th Street and Cliff Avenue, according to Sgt. Michelle Hockett.

Hockett said the crash involved a scooter, and that the victim was a male. However, no other details have been released. The crash is still under investigation.

