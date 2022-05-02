Sioux Falls police investigating fatal scooter crash

Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Police Department
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a crash involving a scooter in southern Sioux Falls.

The crash happened Sunday around 5:30 p.m. on E. 70th Street a few blocks from the intersection of 69th Street and Cliff Avenue, according to Sgt. Michelle Hockett.

Hockett said the crash involved a scooter, and that the victim was a male. However, no other details have been released. The crash is still under investigation.

