South Dakota Marshals investigate fatal fire in Hamlin County

fire
fire(MGN)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYANT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a deadly fire in Hamlin County.

Officials say fire crews were called to a house fire late last week six miles east of Bryant. Firefighters arrived to find the home completely engulfed in flames, with the roof caved in. The crew spent several hours battling the fire and after the flames were extinguished, a body was discovered in the rubble. The victim’s name was not released.

Fire departments from Lake Norden, Bryant, and Hayti were assisted by Lake Norden Ambulance and the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

