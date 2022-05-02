Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota singer unveils debut album

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dakota News Now) - Tim Wolf is getting ready to release his first full-length album, Everything I Learned in Grade School.

Tim Wolf is getting ready to release his first full-length album, Everything I Learned in Grade...
Tim Wolf is getting ready to release his first full-length album, Everything I Learned in Grade School.(Dakota News Now Staff)

It is a project that Wolf has worked on his entire life and he says he wants to tap into a lot of emotions for listeners. One of the songs on the new album, “Halfway to Amarillo”, channels a lonely moment in time after losing the love of your life. He is also integrating previous works with a new twist in this album which is available on all platforms on July 22nd.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
Minnehaha County search for wanted man
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls police investigating fatal scooter crash
Guests were seen jumping from balconies of a burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire...
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies
Sioux Falls Police responded to a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon in southeastern Sioux...
One person dead after car crash in southeastern Sioux Falls

Latest News

Sioux Falls building permits on pace to value $1.5 billion in 2022
South Dakota singer unveils debut album
Rain Returns Wednesday and Thursday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
Since the start of the year, the city of Sioux Falls has issued more than 2,000 building...
Sioux Falls building permits on pace to value $1.5 billion in 2022