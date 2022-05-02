South Dakota singer unveils debut album

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dakota News Now) - Tim Wolf is getting ready to release his first full-length album, Everything I Learned in Grade School.

It is a project that Wolf has worked on his entire life and he says he wants to tap into a lot of emotions for listeners. One of the songs on the new album, “Halfway to Amarillo”, channels a lonely moment in time after losing the love of your life. He is also integrating previous works with a new twist in this album which is available on all platforms on July 22nd.

