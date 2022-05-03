Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Monday, May 2nd

Athlete of the Week, Baseball, Softball and Golf highlights
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been quite a journey for our Athlete of the Week to become a college pitcher for the Dordt Defenders. Augie and Northern picked up wins in the baseball diamond. In softball, Augie clinched the regular season title in the NSIC and the Cougars of USF qualified for the post season tournament Thursday. And the US Open local qualifier was held in Sioux Falls with Jon Trasamar capturing the top spot.

