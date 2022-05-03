667,000 Minnesota workers to get pandemic ‘hero pay’ bonuses

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Officials say 667,000 Minnesota workers who were on the front lines of the pandemic can expect to claim their $750 bonus checks in 10 to 12 weeks.

Cabinet commissioners laid out some details Monday as Gov. Tim Walz held a ceremonial signing ceremony for a $2.7 billion bill passed Friday that grants the bonuses - and rolls back a tax increase that had been needed replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund.

The governor actually signed the bill Friday to beat a deadline. But he held Monday’s event to celebrate the biggest bipartisan success so far of the 2022 legislative session.

