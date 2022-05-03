Avera announces new Chief Operating Officer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A familiar face in Avera Health leadership is taking on a new roll with the Sioux Falls-based health system.

David Flicek has been named Avera’s Chief Operating Officer, according to a press release sent Tuesday.

Flicek is currently President and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center and Chief Administrative Officer for Avera Medical Group. He will continue his duties as the organization’s Chief Administrative Officer, but officials say there will be a search opening in the near future for the leadership position at Avera McKennan.

“Avera’s health ministry has seen significant growth in recent years. Under David’s leadership, Avera has added a new specialty hospital, expanded our behavioral health services, added two family health centers with free-standing emergency departments, extended our Avera Cancer Institute into our regions and replaced several critical access hospitals for our rural communities,” said Bob Sutton, Avera President and CEO.

Flicek will lead all of Avera’s integrated operations of clinics, hospitals and long-term care centers as well as Avera@Home.

Avera touted Flicek as an experienced leader who has led Avera McKennan through “tremendous growth” as well as challenging times, including the COVID-19 pandemic. A Sioux Falls native, Flicek has been with Avera for 27 years.

“My priorities will include advancing our mission, clinical excellence, physician and employee engagement, patient satisfaction and operational improvement,” Flicek said. “Avera is such a mission-focused and innovative system that I would encourage anyone looking to be part of something larger than themselves to consider joining our team.”

