City breaks ground on $215-million project to expand Water Reclamation Plant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held on May 3 to signify the beginning of construction on expanding the Sioux Falls Regional Water Reclamation Plant.

Planned improvements will greatly increase the facility’s capabilities to treat wastewater safely and effectively. The expansion will rehabilitate the existing plant and enhance operational efficiencies to prepare for the growth of the community and region.

“Reliable and scalable wastewater service is one of the most critical puzzle pieces to any growing community. This expansion project is a vital infrastructure investment that will position our city and the region for continued growth,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken. “It’s truly a legacy project for the City that will provide benefits both to Sioux Falls and to our entire region in the years and decades ahead.”

After the expansion, the plant is expected to see a 50 percent increase in capacity from 21 to 30 million gallons per day. This is the first major expansion since the plant was built in the 1980s.

“The project we are breaking ground on today has taken several years of planning, design, funding, and, most recently, bidding, along with thoughtful collaboration from many partners,” said Mark Cotter, Director of Public Works. “A city’s wastewater service is a critical utility for continued growth, and these improvements are a foundational investment for the future development of Sioux Falls and the region.”

A press release states this project received funding through loans from the State Revolving Fund, a state-level program that provides low-interest loans to water, wastewater, and sewer projects. The project is expected to be completed by 2025.

For more information about the project, visit SiouxFalls.Org.

